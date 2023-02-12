Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Appili Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Appili Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.53.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

