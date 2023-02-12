Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.22.

AIRC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 866,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

