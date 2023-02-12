Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,367,000 after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 149,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,543 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.

Shares of AIRC opened at $39.01 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

