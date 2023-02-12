Anthony M. Tang Sells 5,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,237,000 after buying an additional 233,646 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,709,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Articles

