Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FINS opened at $13.20 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.