Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FINS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $16.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.