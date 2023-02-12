Analyzing Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) and Its Rivals

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cavitation Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cavitation Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors 219 730 816 82 2.41

As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 20.14%. Given Cavitation Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cavitation Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors -409.49% -24.45% -19.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.5% of Cavitation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Cavitation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A -1.05 Cavitation Technologies Competitors $3.99 billion $461.76 million 55.65

Cavitation Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cavitation Technologies. Cavitation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement. The company was founded by Roman Gordon and Igor Gorodnitsky on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

