Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Target Price at $1.70

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other loanDepot news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 231,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,400.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at $635,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $723.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.46.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

