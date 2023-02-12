Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells $13,851,883.44 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $349.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $356.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

