American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $246.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $247.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $216.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average of $227.46.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.