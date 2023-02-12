American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.2 %
AMS stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
