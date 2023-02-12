American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.08.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. American International Group has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 176,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 189,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,817,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

