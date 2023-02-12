Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $124.40 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.01467549 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006670 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015263 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00036789 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.99 or 0.01669516 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.