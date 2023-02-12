Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.19% of Almaden Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

