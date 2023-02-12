Alkaline Water (WTER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,132.11%. On average, analysts expect Alkaline Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water Price Performance

Shares of WTER opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.83. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling bottled alkaline water in the United States. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.