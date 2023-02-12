Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO Purchases $200,660.08 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $315.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $534.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

