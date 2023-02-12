Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO Purchases $200,660.08 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $315.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $534.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.
Institutional Trading of Align Technology
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Align Technology (ALGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.