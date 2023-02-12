Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.3% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

AMLP opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

