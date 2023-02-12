Alchemix USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $732.51 (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix USD has a market cap of $236.94 million and approximately $732.51 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemix USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

