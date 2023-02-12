Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of Air T stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $64.61 million, a PE ratio of 162.51 and a beta of 1.06.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Air T
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.
