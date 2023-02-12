Aion Reaches Market Cap of $19.24 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Aion has a total market cap of $19.24 million and $1.41 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00226945 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00106212 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00061442 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00062554 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000416 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

