AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.40.

AGCO Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.89. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at AGCO

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

