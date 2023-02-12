AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 693.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AECOM by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

AECOM stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $91.96.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

