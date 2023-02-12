AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $102.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.25.

AECOM Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $91.96.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,976,000 after buying an additional 1,036,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after buying an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 307,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

