Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $1,989,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.6% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 7,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 567,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after acquiring an additional 332,425 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $127.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.