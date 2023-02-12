Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.66 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Adshares has a total market cap of $42.66 million and $404,494.05 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008433 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001005 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002011 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,612 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.