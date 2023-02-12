Adshares (ADS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $404,494.05

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00005362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $42.66 million and $404,494.05 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,612 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

