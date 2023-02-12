Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) versus Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Financial Analysis

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aura Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 583.76%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.33%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

69.7% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -26.40% -23.89% Aura Biosciences N/A -39.82% -36.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Aura Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.66) -0.70 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$35.25 million N/A N/A

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats Aura Biosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.