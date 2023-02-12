Achain Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $230,383.97 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004870 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001001 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

