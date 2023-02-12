Ace Cash Price Tops $0.25 (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ace Cash has traded flat against the dollar. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ace Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.