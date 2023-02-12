Acala Token (ACA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $79.04 million and $1.96 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00220433 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12822832 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,571,356.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.