AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.