AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Announces Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,956,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,455. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

