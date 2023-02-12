AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

