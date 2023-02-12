Aavegotchi Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $49.18 million and $5.75 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

