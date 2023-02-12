Aave Price Tops $78.89 (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $47.66 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for $78.89 or 0.00361418 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aave

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

