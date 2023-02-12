6,486 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 833.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after acquiring an additional 464,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 905.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after acquiring an additional 312,003 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 10.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $210.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.76.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.91.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

