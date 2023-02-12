6,123 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $363.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.27 and a 200 day moving average of $346.93. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.38%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
