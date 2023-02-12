4,600 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 31.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after buying an additional 139,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

