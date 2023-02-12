439,372 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 439,372 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 544,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,017,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.17%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

