41,634 Shares in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.09% of Akero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.25. 339,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.95.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 3,138 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $141,335.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $141,335.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $216,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,744,215 shares of company stock valued at $76,500,077. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

