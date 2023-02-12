361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.0 days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIOF remained flat at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. 361 Degrees International has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

