21,073 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Bought by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.69 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

