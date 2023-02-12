1eco (1ECO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $747.68

1eco (1ECO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One 1eco token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1eco has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. 1eco has a total market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $747.68 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00428160 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.33 or 0.28362119 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1eco Token Profile

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,844,786 tokens. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.