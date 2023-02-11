ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0456 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $423,506.50 and $27.09 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00201699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.