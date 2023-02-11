Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NYSE YRD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 128,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,724. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $285.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

