Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yelp in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Yelp Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Yelp stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,879.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

