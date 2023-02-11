XYO Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.86 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 0% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $82.86 million and $857,210.66 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00046779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019606 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00220187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00638384 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,327,830.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

