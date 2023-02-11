XRUN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $292.25 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $292.25 million and approximately $135,123.94 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

