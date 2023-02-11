Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $171.64 million and approximately $305,470.44 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,330,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,491,094 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,277,850 with 1,734,607,524 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09838495 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $165,514.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

