Wrapped BNB Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $304.98 or 0.01410601 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $94.03 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,798,321 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

